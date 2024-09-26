Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.48 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.55%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSL. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.55. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.36 and a 52-week high of C$8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

