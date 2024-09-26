Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus upped their target price on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 1.7 %

Sanofi stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 113.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,943,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,381,000 after buying an additional 3,164,092 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,506,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,605,000 after buying an additional 2,306,286 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,594,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,017,000 after buying an additional 1,370,232 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Sanofi by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,951,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,023,000 after buying an additional 1,190,141 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the fourth quarter worth about $51,520,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

