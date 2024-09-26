Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Sapiens International from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sapiens International from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Sapiens International stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $36.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,514. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.25. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $3,807,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter worth $871,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 954,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 599,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after acquiring an additional 364,695 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

