Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $187.39 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

SRPT opened at $124.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $55.25 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,132.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.38 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 3.14%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,816,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $850,139,000 after buying an additional 243,180 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,817,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $623,676,000 after purchasing an additional 76,032 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,344,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,935,000 after purchasing an additional 319,444 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,127,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,025,000 after purchasing an additional 217,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,427 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

