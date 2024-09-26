Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 4,259.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,654 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRPT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. William Blair raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,132.91 and a beta of 0.81. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.73.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Sarepta Therapeutics had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 37,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,955,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,003,749.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,662,822.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.