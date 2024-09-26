Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.80 and last traded at 1.80. 19,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 30,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.86.
Saturn Oil & Gas Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.91.
Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.
