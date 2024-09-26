Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.80 and last traded at 1.80. 19,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 30,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.86.

Saturn Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.91.

Saturn Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.