Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, an increase of 59.2% from the August 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 441.0 days.

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Shares of SCFLF stock remained flat at $4.80 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $6.04.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.