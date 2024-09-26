Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $49.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $40.79 and last traded at $40.85. Approximately 5,242,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,916,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.81.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 8.7% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
