Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Schneider National worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 78,622.2% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Schneider National by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

