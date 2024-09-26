Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Scholastic worth $81,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Scholastic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

In related news, CEO Warwick Peter purchased 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Iole Lucchese purchased 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $50,430.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 74,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter bought 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,990.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,470.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $29.67 on Thursday. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $837.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.31.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.93). Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $474.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

