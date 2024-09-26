Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.81 Per Share

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance
LON SJG opened at GBX 251.64 ($3.37) on Thursday. Schroder Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 221.31 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 266 ($3.56). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market cap of £294.07 million, a P/E ratio of 628.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.83.
Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile
