Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Raises Dividend to GBX 10.81 Per Share

Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.81 ($0.14) per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Trust’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

LON SJG opened at GBX 251.64 ($3.37) on Thursday. Schroder Japan Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 221.31 ($2.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 266 ($3.56). The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The stock has a market cap of £294.07 million, a P/E ratio of 628.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 254.83.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Trust plc formerly known as Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

