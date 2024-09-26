Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Holdings Raised by Elgethun Capital Management

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.15% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $9,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

