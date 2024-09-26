Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

