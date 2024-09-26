Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.51

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.46, with a volume of 94817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.02.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,503,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 211,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

