Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 205,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $67.41 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.37.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

