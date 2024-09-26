SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.51

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $4.78. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 3,373 shares traded.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $22.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

