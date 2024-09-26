Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Down 2.7 %

SRCRF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 301,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

