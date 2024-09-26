Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, an increase of 131.0% from the August 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Down 2.7 %
SRCRF stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.10. 301,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.13. Scorpio Gold has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.39.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
