Scotiabank Analysts Give Savaria (TSE:SIS) a C$25.00 Price Target

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) received a C$25.00 price target from stock analysts at Scotiabank in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.79.

Get Savaria alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIS

Savaria Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SIS traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$21.67. The stock had a trading volume of 67,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,114. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.16. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$213.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 1.1890411 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Aubry sold 20,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$415,041.50. Also, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.84, for a total value of C$521,000.00. 20.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.