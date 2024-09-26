Scott Grassmyer Sells 1,495 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,007.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,225. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.95.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,767,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,672,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 21.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after acquiring an additional 88,345 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,334,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 18.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,719,000 after purchasing an additional 57,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

