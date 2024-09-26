Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.75

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and traded as low as $7.60. Scully Royalty shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 7,698 shares traded.

Scully Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

