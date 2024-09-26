SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $660.00

SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 660 ($8.84) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($8.84). SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at GBX 660 ($8.84), with a volume of 1,453,530 shares traded.

SDL plc (SDL.L) Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 660 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 660. The stock has a market capitalization of £610.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

SDL plc (SDL.L) Company Profile

SDL plc provides language and content management solutions. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Content Technologies segments. Its products include SDL Tridion Sites, a web content management system; SDL Tridion Docs, a structured content management solution; SDL Tridion DX, an integrated solution that combines SDL Tridion Sites, SDL Tridion Docs solutions, and SDL Dynamic Experience Delivery; SDL Contenta Publishing Suite, a technical content creation, management, and delivery solution; SDL Contenta/Contenta S1000D, a solution for use of common source database to enhance productivity for technical authors, editors, and publishers in the creation, management, and delivery of S1000D technical publications; SDL LiveContent S1000D, an interactive electronic technical publishing solution; and SDL XPP, an automated PDF/print publishing solution.

