Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $15.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $15.60. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.91 per share.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.21.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $146.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $154.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 136,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

