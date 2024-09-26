Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo Sells 11,400 Shares

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 11,400 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.75, for a total value of C$145,350.00.

Michael Wayne Callihoo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 1,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$12,500.00.

Shares of TSE:SES traded down C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,001. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$11.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.63. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.98 and a 12-month high of C$12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43.

Secure Energy Services last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SES shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.97.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

