SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,300 shares, a drop of 42.4% from the August 31st total of 196,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 11.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in SecureWorks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCWX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 26,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,465. The company has a market cap of $687.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.75.

Several research analysts have commented on SCWX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on SecureWorks from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

