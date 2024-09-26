SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.72) to GBX 930 ($12.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.06) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded SEGRO to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,045 ($13.99) to GBX 985 ($13.19) in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 986.50 ($13.21).
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
