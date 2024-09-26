Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,160 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of TKO Group worth $20,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,998,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 19,632 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TKO Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,837,822.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,218,499.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO Group

TKO Group Stock Performance

Shares of TKO stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.19.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $851.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.