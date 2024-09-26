Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Kadant worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kadant by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.
Kadant Stock Performance
KAI opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.21 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.21.
Kadant Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
