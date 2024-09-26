Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Kadant worth $22,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Kadant by 31,600.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant Stock Performance

KAI opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.21 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.