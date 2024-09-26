Sei Investments Co. Has $20.59 Million Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.32% of Littelfuse worth $20,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.65, for a total value of $574,293.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,383,971.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 8,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $2,391,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,369,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,986 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.3 %

Littelfuse stock opened at $256.74 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

