Sei Investments Co. Has $21.13 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Unum Group worth $21,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at $1,130,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after purchasing an additional 292,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $57.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.69.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Articles

