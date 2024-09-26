Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 789,271 Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 789,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.85% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.80 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.