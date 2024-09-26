Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Sold by EVR Research LP

EVR Research LP decreased its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,000 shares during the quarter. Select Water Solutions makes up 4.7% of EVR Research LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EVR Research LP’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $15,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 136,489 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after buying an additional 300,115 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 171,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 38,794 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $4,778,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Select Water Solutions Price Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.66. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.27.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.