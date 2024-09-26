Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) were down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 148,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,062,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Northland Securities upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Select Water Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTTR

Select Water Solutions Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $365.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Select Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,031,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 300,115 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 171,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,778,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in Select Water Solutions by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Select Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.