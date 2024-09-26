SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 43.3% in September

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SenesTech Trading Down 2.3 %

SNES traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.54. 79,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,832. SenesTech has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.20) by $0.12. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 168.64% and a negative net margin of 464.09%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($84.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SenesTech in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

