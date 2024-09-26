Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Update

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,200 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 438,500 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Senmiao Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

AIHS stock opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Senmiao Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $12.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 67.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

