Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned 0.11% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 190,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $35.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -436.36%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

