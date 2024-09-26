Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Shares Up 13.3%

Serinus Energy plc (LON:SENX – Get Free Report) rose 13.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.05). Approximately 168,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 251,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Serinus Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.
