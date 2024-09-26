ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 1.0% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $109,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $890.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $945.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $828.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $773.93. The firm has a market cap of $182.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.19, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $855.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.