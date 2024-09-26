Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,516.85

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,516.85 ($33.70) and traded as high as GBX 2,645 ($35.42). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,644 ($35.40), with a volume of 423,473 shares traded.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, July 5th.
In other Severn Trent news, insider Helen Miles sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($33.48), for a total transaction of £209,475 ($280,496.79). Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
