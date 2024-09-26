Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Severn Trent PLC (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of STRNY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,651. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $27.39 and a 1 year high of $36.17.
Separately, Barclays downgraded Severn Trent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
