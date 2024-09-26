Sfmg LLC Boosts Stock Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 411,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC owned 0.56% of PLBY Group worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down previously from $1.50) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of PLBY opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.37. PLBY Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.89 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 170.26% and a negative net margin of 41.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 46,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $29,199.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,854.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 46,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.63, for a total transaction of $29,199.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 696,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 69,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $43,320.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,740,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,932 shares of company stock valued at $154,950. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

