Sfmg LLC Has $151,000 Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Sfmg LLC lessened its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYI. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 17.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 492,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 74,557 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 428,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 304,587 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 427,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 33,849 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 162,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.2 %

MYI opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $12.01.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

