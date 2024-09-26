Sfmg LLC Has $227,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $129.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

