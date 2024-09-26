Sfmg LLC Purchases Shares of 5,148 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 12,980,724 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 259,928 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,628,000 after buying an additional 37,259 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,165,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 895,715 shares during the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,953,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,997,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,547,000 after acquiring an additional 944,494 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.
Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners
In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of WES opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $42.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.
Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm had revenue of $905.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.
Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.
Western Midstream Partners Company Profile
Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.
