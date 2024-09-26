Sfmg LLC Sells 146 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 817,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,385,000 after buying an additional 69,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.1 %

Zoetis stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.50.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

