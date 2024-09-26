Sfmg LLC Sells 726 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 2.4% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 32.5% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 18.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.73 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.80.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 551,647 shares of company stock valued at $18,811,071. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.