Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.17

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

Shangri-La Asia Stock Up 19.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Shangri-La Asia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

