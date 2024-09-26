Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sharecare Stock Performance

Shares of Sharecare stock remained flat at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 85,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,829. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Sharecare has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sharecare stock. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCRW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,919 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

