SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Stock Position Trimmed by Engle Capital Management L.P.

Engle Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. SharkNinja accounts for approximately 11.2% of Engle Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Engle Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $31,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $30,841,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $15,761,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth $1,264,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja stock opened at $105.94 on Thursday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $108.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

