Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM) Short Interest Update

Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the August 31st total of 82,700 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 995,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shimmick stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Shimmick Co. (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned about 0.12% of Shimmick worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHIM opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.25, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Shimmick ( NASDAQ:SHIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($1.47). Shimmick had a negative return on equity of 134.28% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Shimmick will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Shimmick from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Shimmick from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, including dams, levees, flood control systems, pump stations, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridges, and military infrastructure projects.

