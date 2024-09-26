Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.99

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $14.20. Shore Bancshares shares last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 53,183 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Shore Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shore Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $458.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.01.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.66 million during the quarter. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Shore Bancshares by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 25,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 283,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

